Fire and Ice Festival Comes To Adventures On The Gorge

FAYETTE COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – As the rafting season just begun one local resort held a festival for all community members to come out and enjoy the warm weather.

Adventures on the Gorge held their first ever “Fire and Ice Festival” this evening.

The event featured plenty of festivities including ice sculptures, bond fires, live music and to top it all off they had a pig roast. The main reason the event was held was to encourage community memebers to come out and see all the resort has to offer.

Steven Halliday Adventures on the Gorge Executive Chef adds,

“Adventures on the Gorge is a really fun place to be and we want to start the year off strong and have a bunch of people on the property .” He also hopes that this festival will become a traditional event.

Adventures on the Gorge plans to hold more community engaging events as the season progresses.

