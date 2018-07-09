Find a needle on the ground? Call Fayette County Health Department

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Health Department needs the communities help in looking for needles.

The Health Department wants to remind the community that if you see any needles to call the department and they will send someone out to the location and dispose the needle properly.

Used needles can be very dangerous to those in the community and anyone that comes in contact with the needle.

If you happen to see a needle, call 304-574-1617 immediately.