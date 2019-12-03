Final approval for new Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School happening December 17

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – On December 17, Fayette County Schools will have a better idea about the future for the schools in Meadow Bridge. According to Fayette County Schools Superintendent Terry George, that is when the School Building Authority will decide on funding for the Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School.

“That’s when we’ll know exactly whether we have the funds to proceed with the project, but our plan right now is to move forward as if the project is going to be funded,” he said.

Three years ago, George said the school board voted to close Meadow Bridge High School and form a PK-8th grade school. That plan changed after a visit from the state school board concluded that the transportation issues would be too great to close the high school.

As Fayette County went back to the drawing board, that left the students and teachers wondering what that meant for them as they waited in limbo.

“It been a battle, a tedious battle over and over and over, and we’re relieved to finally hopefully have some closure to that and be able to just move forward because it’s been something’s that’s been hanging over our students’ heads,” Angela Gilkerson, a third grade teacher at Meadow Bridge, said. “For years, they haven’t known if they should order a letterman jacket or a class ring or even graduation announcements. They’ve been kind of leery of ordering anything with Meadow Bridge High School and the date on it because their future’s been so uncertain.”

Now the future could potentially hold a $20 million dollar regional school that will house some students from Fayette, Summers, Greenbrier and Raleigh County which could be a win-win for the students and the Meadow Bridge community who refer to the school as their glue.

“It serves four different counties and it addresses the issue that most counties are concerned about which is providing a school where parents can attend that’s closest to their front door,” George said.