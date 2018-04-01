FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fifth Annual Hinton’s Got Talent
By Daniella HankeyApr 01, 2018, 20:23 pm
HINTON, WV (WOAY)- The 5th Annual Hinton’s Got Talent will be held on Saturday, April 7th at 7 pm at Summers County High School Auditorium.
Hinton Hope Foundation is putting on the event and proceeds from the event go to rewarding a SCHS Senior a college scholarship. Hinton Hope Foundation has awarded over $5,000 from previous years.
Tickets are $8 donation online and $10 donation at the door, however this year online ticket donations are $9 (door price will remain $10).
For more information you can visit: http://www.hintonhope.com/shop
