Field complete for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — (WOAY) The final field for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019 is almost set. The deadline to register has expired, meaning the field is complete, except for the four open qualifying spots that will be designated during Monday’s qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs.

The 2019 field is a mix of established veterans like John Daly, Bill Haas and Zach Johnson, today’s biggest stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley and Bubba Watson, and young players filled with talent like Viktor Hovland and Maverick McNealy.

“We’re really pleased with the mix of players we have joining us for the first PGA TOUR event of the 2019-20 season,” said Robert Harris, Executive Tournament Director, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. “We’re excited about welcoming back many who have been with us through the years and some new faces who will be enjoying The Old White TPC for the first time. Fans will have the opportunity to view up close the future stars of the PGA TOUR and, most certainly, many future winners will be in our field.”

Below is a look at some of the highlights of this year’s field by the numbers.

10: Ten players playing in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier this year won on the PGA TOUR last season. Marc Leishman (CIMB Classic), Bryson DeChambeau (Shriners Hospitals for Children Open), Adam Long (Desert Classic), J.B. Holmes (Genesis Open), Martin Trainer, (Puerto Rico Open), Sung Kang (AT&T Byron Nelson), Kevin Na (Charles Schwab Challenge), Keegan Bradley (CVS Health Charity Classic), Nate Lashley (Rocket Mortgage Classic) and Jim Herman (Barbasol Classic) make up that list.

10: PGATOUR.com recently ranked the Top 10 Rookies to Watch for the 2019-20 season, and all 10 will be teeing it up at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Included on that list are Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Ventura, Tom Lewis, Harry Higgs, Doug Ghim, Maverick McNealy, Michael Gligic, Scott Harrington and Ben Taylor.

6: Six players in this year’s field have played in every Greenbrier Classic/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier since its inception in 2010. Those players are Jonathan Byrd, John Daly, Brendon de Jonge, J.J. Henry, Cameron Tringale and Johnson Wagner.

6: Six winners of Major Championships are on the list of confirmed players. Bubba Watson won the Masters twice (2014, 2012), while Zach Johnson won a Green Jacket in 2007 and the U.S. Open in 2015. Jason Dufner won the PGA Championship in 2013, while Keegan Bradley won it in 2011. John Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995, and Jimmy Walker won the PGA Championship in 2016.

5: Five past champions of the event will return with Stuart Appleby (2010), Scott Stallings (2011), Ted Potter Jr. (2012), Danny Lee (2015) and Kevin Na (2018) on the list of registered players.

4: Four of the Top 25 players in the final PGA TOUR FedExCup Standings last season will play in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. They are Bryson DeChambeau (12), Jason Kokrak (14), Sungjae Im (19) and Marc Leishman (24).

4: Four of the top 35 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will be part of the field next week. Bryson DeChambeau (11), Marc Leishman (24), Bubba Watson (25) and Kevin Na (34) make up that list.

1: One former FedExCup champion is in the field. Bill Haas won the PGA TOUR’s top trophy in 2011.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier begins with practice rounds on Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10 on The Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier . The popular Wednesday Official Pro-Am, featuring celebrities from the world of sports and beyond, is Wednesday, September 11 and will include an impactful September 11, 2001 Remembrance Ceremony. Official tournament rounds run from Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 15.

Complimentary tickets are available for all seven day.