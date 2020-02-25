FFA and 4-H members getting ready for 70th Annual Ham Bacon Egg Show and Sale

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier and Monroe County 4-H and FFA members are gearing up for the 70th Annual Ham Bacon Egg Show and Sale in Fairlea.

This is a project the students have been working on since last year as they are tasked with taking care of a hog, harvesting it, salt-curing the ham and bacon and then selling it to the public after it has been judged at the show.

“It’s exciting because we are teaching an old time tradition of salt-curing, and if they start the program at 9 and go to 21 years of age, this is something that they can carry on in their own families and in their own homes to where they can cure a product at home after this and be experts in curing,” Greenbrier County 4-H Agent Robin Haynes said.

This will take place on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the WVU Building on the state fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend and purchase the salt-cured meat and eggs.