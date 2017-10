Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (WOAY-TV) — The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, the Oak Hill Police Department, along with other local agencies, arrested two men in Oak Hill Tuesday for having Fentanyl and heroin.

Investigators arrested William Lemont Blevinis, who is from Detroit, and William L. Smith from Oak Hill for possession.

Officers made the arrests at Smith’s home at 137 Oyler Avenue. They say they also found a large amount of cash and several guns.

