Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Fentanyl Deaths Up 122% In W.Va
FeaturedHealthNewsWatchState

Fentanyl Deaths Up 122% In W.Va

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 17, 2019, 05:40 am

0
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University researchers say fentanyl deaths are up 122% in the state.

The college released the results of a study into the powerful synthetic opioid Tuesday. Analysts looked at all drug-related deaths in West Virginia between 2005 to 2017 to come up with their tally.

The study cites federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention statistics that say West Virginia leads the nation in deaths from fentanyl and has the highest per capita rate of overdose deaths in the country.

Researchers say fentanyl is sometimes blended into heroin or sold as a counterfeit prescription pill, leading drug users to unknowingly take the substance.

The study recommends widespread distribution of naloxone, an overdose reversing medication

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X