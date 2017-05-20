Feminine Products Drive Collecting For Girls In Need

Advertisement



The Fayette County Women’s March team is co-sponsoring a feminine hygiene product drive with the Fayette County Health Department, Planned Parenthood, and The UPS Store 2913 in Beckley.

Donations will go to Warm Hands From Warm Hearts – Fayette County and will be distributed to girls in need.

Through Wednesday, May 31, locals are asked to drop off these products in Fayetteville at The Hobbit Hole, Kool Beanz, Wisteria’s Gifts, Gumbos Cajun Restaurant, and Water Stone Outdoors.

The UPS Store in Beckley is also accepting the donations.

Donations of money will also be accepted. To contribute, contact Emily Thompson at emily.thompson@ppsat.org.

