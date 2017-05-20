WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Health Feminine Products Drive Collecting For Girls In Need
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Feminine Products Drive Collecting For Girls In Need

Rebecca FernandezBy May 20, 2017, 16:21 pm

619
1
Advertisement

The Fayette County Women’s March team is co-sponsoring a feminine hygiene product drive with the Fayette County Health Department, Planned Parenthood, and The UPS Store 2913 in Beckley.

Donations will go to Warm Hands From Warm Hearts – Fayette County and will be distributed to girls in need.

Through Wednesday, May 31, locals are asked to drop off these products in Fayetteville at The Hobbit Hole, Kool Beanz, Wisteria’s Gifts, Gumbos Cajun Restaurant, and Water Stone Outdoors.

 The UPS Store in Beckley is also accepting the donations.

Donations of money will also be accepted. To contribute, contact Emily Thompson at emily.thompson@ppsat.org.

Comments

comments

Previous PostState Fair Annual Flea Market!
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives