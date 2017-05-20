Feminine Products Drive Collecting For Girls In Need

The Fayette County Women’s March team is co-sponsoring a feminine hygiene product drive with the Fayette County Health Department, Planned Parenthood, and The UPS Store 2913 in Beckley.
Donations will go to Warm Hands From Warm Hearts – Fayette County and will be distributed to girls in need.
Through Wednesday, May 31, locals are asked to drop off these products in Fayetteville at The Hobbit Hole, Kool Beanz, Wisteria’s Gifts, Gumbos Cajun Restaurant, and Water Stone Outdoors.
Donations of money will also be accepted. To contribute, contact Emily Thompson at emily.thompson@ppsat.org.