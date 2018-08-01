Female suspect wanted for stealing $300 worth of merchandise from Rural King

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A female is wanted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting $300 worth of DeWalt merchandise at Rural King in the Crossroads Mall.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30th, the woman was caught on camera and now the Sheriff’s Office is now requesting assistance in identifying the female subject.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Dep. Ramey or Lt. McCray at 304-255-9300, or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.