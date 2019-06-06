Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Feds Want W.Va. Gov, Son To Pay For Family Firm’s $1M Fines
FeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories

Feds Want W.Va. Gov, Son To Pay For Family Firm’s $1M Fines

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 06, 2019, 08:59 am

33
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal attorneys want West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his son to pay $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions against a family company that only serves to hide them from liability.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge to rule Jim and Jay Justice be held liable for Justice Energy Co.’s 2016 fines. Stuart says the Justices are “alter egos” of the company, which an investigation determined is a shell corporation that owns and pays for virtually nothing while directing its revenues to other entities.

Stuart says the Justices use the company to avoid any liability for personal decision and actions taken through subsidiary companies. The sanctions stem from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach and unjust enrichment complaint.

Previous PostMan Arrested After DUI Accident Caused Death
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X