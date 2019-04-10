Feds subpoena WV, seeking records on governor’s resort

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal prosecutors have issued a sweeping subpoena for records related to a resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

A spokeswoman for the state commerce department provided a copy of the subpoena to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The subpoena requests contracts, communications and financial records from the state relating to The Greenbrier resort and its annual PGA golf tournament. It names Justice as well as his son, daughter and other high-ranking resort employees.

The Republican governor issued a statement denying wrongdoing.

“I’ve always done the right thing in my personal life, my business life, my political life and every part of my life,” he said. “The people of West Virginia know that I have always been an open book, so of course, I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”