Federal Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possessing Weapon in Prison

CHARLESTON– An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at McDowell pleaded guilty today to possessing a weapon in prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Christopher Williams, 32, entered his guilty plea to possession of a weapon by an inmate of the institution.

Williams admitted that on August 25, 2016, he possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank.” The weapon was a piece of metal about six inches long, sharpened on one end, with a handle made of duct tape. The weapon was discovered during a search of Williams when a prison staff member observed it fall from his clothing.

Williams faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced on September 26, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

