Federal grant helps upgrade West Virginia voting systems

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Many voters casting ballots in West Virginia in 2020 will do so on new voting machines.

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Wednesday that the state has used a $6.5 million federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant to help upgrade voting systems.

The state spent about $13 million on the upgrades, including more than $11 million for touchscreen voting systems, Warner said.

The state is also preparing to get a new round of $4 million of HAVA matching grants, and county commissions and county clerks will be able to decide how to use that funding, Warner said.

He added that 64% of voters will cast a 2020 ballot on a new voting machine. That would be an increase from 16% of voters in 2016.