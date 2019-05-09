Federal Grant Awarded to Hatfield McCoy Trail System For Expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – A grant from the Economic Development Administration will be used to improve the Hatfield McCoy Trail system.

The grant totaling $678,344 will help expand the Hatfield McCoy Trail System 185 miles into Lincoln, McDowell, and Wyoming Counties.

With this expansion, 75 new jobs will be created and $5 million is expected to be leveraged in private investments into Southern West Virginia.

“This is terrific news for our community! This investment will create jobs, further economic development, and increase tourism. I am excited to see all that the expansion of the Hatfield McCoy Trail does to boost the Third Congressional District,” Congresswoman Miller said.