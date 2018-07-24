Home NewsWatch Federal Government Now Accepting Mine Safety Grants
NewsWatchTop Stories
Federal Government Now Accepting Mine Safety Grants
By Daniella HankeyJul 24, 2018, 04:53 am
3
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- The federal government says up to $250,000 is available for grants to promote U.S. mine safety.
The Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration said the deadline for the Brookwood-Sago grant program is Aug. 23, with grants to be awarded by Sept. 28.
The agency said in a news release that the funding is to be used to support education and training to help prevent unsafe working conditions in and around mines.
The program honors 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.
To submit an application, go to http://www.grants.gov . More information is available online .
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-