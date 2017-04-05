Federal Funds to Repair West Virginia Flood-Damaged Roads

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– Nearly $35 million in federal funding will help repair roads and highways damaged in West Virginia over the past two years.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the funding Monday from the Federal Highway Administration.

Jenkins says in a news release the state Department of Transportation will use $4 million for roads and infrastructure on federal lands in Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph counties that were damaged in last June’s flooding.

The statement says an additional $14 million in grants are for statewide road repairs from the June floods, while nearly $17 million in grants are to fix roads damaged in 2015 floods.

