Federal Fish Hatchery Recovers from 2016 West Virginia Flood

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– Nearly a year after the June 2016 flood in West Virginia, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hatchery is set to reopen.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery expects the completion of the bulk of reconstruction by the end of this month. Lead fish biologist Tyler Hern says that although the facility will not be back to normal until 2019, it will meet trout-egg obligations by next year.

The facility’s mission is to provide 9 million trout eggs to federal water project sites each year, as well as propagate crawfish and mussels. In addition to destroying the physical infrastructure, the floods wiped out most of the 45,000 trout, contaminating the survivors. The hatchery is rebuilding its stock with egg batches from Montana and Tennessee.

