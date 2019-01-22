Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Federal Employees Who Are Not Getting Paid Can Get Free Coffee From Little General
By Tyler BarkerJan 22, 2019, 15:10 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Little General Stores in West Virginia and Virginia are offering free coffee to federal workers who are not getting paid.
Little General tells WOAY they wanted to give back to those who are not getting paid for their work.
All you have to do is show your government ID to get your free coffee.
