Federal Employees Who Are Not Getting Paid Can Get Free Coffee From Little General

Jan 22, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Little General Stores in West Virginia and Virginia are offering free coffee to federal workers who are not getting paid.

Little General tells WOAY they wanted to give back to those who are not getting paid for their work.

All you have to do is show your government ID to get your free coffee.

Tyler Barker

