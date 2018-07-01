Fear turns into joy: Rescue boat saves 60 in Mediterranean

(ABC NEWS)- The full moon was the only light as a terrified 9-year-old boy from Central African Republic climbed into a rubber dinghy held together with duct tape, risking death in the dark waters off Libya along with his parents and 57 other trafficked migrants.

After a long night on the Mediterranean Sea, a Spanish rescue boat spotted them on the horizon after dawn.

“People were screaming, I was afraid,” said the boy, Krisley Dokouada. “But after seeing the rescue boat, I knew there was no more danger.”

Their savior Saturday was the Open Arms, which became the third rescue ship run by humanitarian aid groups to draw the ire of Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini. He has vowed that Italy’s new populist government will no longer allow such rescue boats to dock in Italy, which has taken in hundreds of thousands of migrants rescued at sea in the last few years.

Malta then angrily rebuffed Salvini’s claim that the tiny Mediterranean nation was closest to the rescue ship and should give it safe harbor.

By nightfall Saturday, Spain agreed to let the Open Arms dock in Barcelona, where the humanitarian aid group which operates the vessel, Proactiva Open Arms, is based, the Spanish government said.

The Open Arms and its companion ship, the Astral, will likely need four days to reach Barcelona, said the Astral’s captain, Riccardo Gatti.

Also on Saturday, in an unrelated rescue much further west of the central Mediterranean where the Open Arms rescue took place, Spanish authorities reported saving 63 migrants trying to reach the country’s southern coast from North Africa.

While European politicians bickered about where the migrants should go, those rescued by the Open Arms were jubilant — jumping, chanting and hugging their rescuers.

Krisley’s tensions melted when he was allowed to sit for a few minutes in the captain’s seat. With sparkling eyes, the only child among the migrants smiled shyly after the rescue crew called him “captain.”

For months, his family had lived in Libya, while they awaited their chance to make the Mediterranean crossing. His mother, Judith Dokouada, said she never left the shelter for fear of being kidnapped or sold as a slave, a fate many African migrants have spoken of to human rights advocates.

“There is war at home. They kill people, they beat people, they rape women, they kill boys,” said Dokouada, 32. “We don’t have peace.”

She and her husband want to raise Krisley in a safer place. She expressed hope the family could apply for refugee status and settle in Spain.

Another of those rescued, Bitcha Honoree, said he knew the risk he was taking when he boarded the dinghy in the middle of the night.

But the Open Arms’ captain said he told the Rome-based Maritime Rescue Coordination Center about the migrants and was instructed to call Libyan maritime authorities, who didn’t answer. The captain said officials in Rome then told him it was up to him to decide whether to carry out the rescue.

“I took the decision to save these human beings,” the captain, Marco Martinez, told an Associated Press journalist who viewed the rescue from a dinghy belonging to the Astral.

The AP journalist saw a Libyan coast guard vessel approached the Open Arms and the Astral as the rescue was being concluded, but it made a U-turn and left, ordering both boats to return to Spain. Also witnessing the rescue were four European Parliament lawmakers.