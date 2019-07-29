FBI assists probe of human remains found in McDowell County

UPDATE: July 29, 2019, at 10:30 am:

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — The FBI is assisting local authorities with an investigation into human remains found on a West Virginia mountain over the summer.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr. told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on Friday that the FBI has since discovered more related evidence near Berwind Lake. Muncy previously told the newspaper that the remains were from a recent death.

The remains were sent over the summer to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston, which Muncy says has yet to release any information regarding the remains’ possible identity. It’s unclear when the medical examiner’s office will release any information about the remains.

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

————————————–

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Human remains found in McDowell County.

On 06-17-2019 at approx 7 pm, Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bearwallow Hollow near Berwind Lake to a complaint of found skeleton remains.

Deputies secured the scene and began the search this morning. Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia state police, West Virginia department of natural resources, West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office, Cadaver Dogs and the Buchannon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to determine that the skeleton remains were human and were sent to the State Medical Examiners office in Charleston for identification.

Anyone with information regarding the remains are encouraged to contact the Sheriffs office 304-436-8523 or 911.