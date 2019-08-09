Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayetteville’s Wild Weekend Kicks Off With Interactive Nature Exhibits

Anna SaundersBy Aug 09, 2019, 17:26 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) –Fayetteville’s Wild Weekend Nature Festival kicked off this afternoon with hands-on nature exhibits for kids.

The National Park Service and the Department of Environmental Protection came to the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau to bring live and interactive exhibits for kids. This included bugs, frogs and butterflies as well as furs and fossils for them to touch. 

“You’re actually learning what’s in the forest and this is an opportunity that you don’t get every day to touch stuff,” Fayetteville Visitors Center Executive Director Tabitha Stover said. “The park service is doing animal calls, fur where you can actually feel it, see it, touch it, so I think that makes a big difference for getting people involved.” 

For a list of events for Fayetteville’s Wild Weekend, click here. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

