Fayetteville World War II Veteran Celebrates his 100th Birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate a milestone for Robert “Bob” Woollard as he celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday. A Fayetteville resident for more than 60 years, Woollard was very active in the community since 1951 when he first came to Fayetteville. One hundred years is a long time, and Robert says what keeps him going is good health along with his family.

“And to have good health and have to live that way, you have to live healthily and be healthy. You know the one thing that makes you feel good as you get old, you take care of yourself and stay in good shape then you are going to feel good,” said Bob Wollard, World War II Veteran

WOAY would like to wiRobertert a very special happy birthday and thank you to his dedication for serving our country.