Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison on drug charges

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 11, 2019, 17:56 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville woman was sentenced to federal prison for heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine trafficking, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jessical Lynn Hall, 29, was sentenced to 71 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, along with quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Upon completing her prison sentence, Hall will serve an additional term of four years of supervised release.

“Hall and her boyfriend were serious drug dealers in Fayette County,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Hall is now off to serve a substantial federal prison sentence and her boyfriend will soon learn his fate.”

Hall previously admitted that she sold heroin and fentanyl to an informant on three occasions in January 2019 at her residence on Deepwater Mountain Road. On January 15, 2019, members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and seized 446 grams of methamphetamine, 89.95 grams of heroin, 90.82 grams of fentanyl and three handguns. Hall’s boyfriend, Jason Treadway, 37, pled guilty in June to distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Treadway faces 5 to 40 years’ prison when he is sentenced on October 3, 2019.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.

