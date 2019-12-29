Fayetteville to continue its New Year’s Day tradition

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With Christmas out of the way, we’re on to New Year’s and the Polar Plunge has become quite the Fayetteville tradition on New Years Day.

This year, it will be put on by both the Fayetteville Visitors Center and Generation New River Gorge and a waiver will be required this year to take a dip into the New River at Fayette Station.

The plunge will take place at around 1 p.m. but those who want to participate will need to sign their waiver at around 12:45.

“People seem to gather every year at Fayette Station, and then they just dip into the water and it doesn’t matter if it’s a sunny day or one year, it was totally frozen and they broke the ice and still took a little dip in. It’s kind of quick event. It’s cold. You just get in and hop back out, but it’s a lot of fun,” Tabitha Stover, the executive director for the Fayetteville Visitors Center, said.

The night before, there will also be lots of News Years Eve events happening at various restaurants and businesses in Fayetteville. You can click here to find out more.