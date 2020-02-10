Fayetteville swears in two new police officers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, the Town of Fayetteville held a swearing-in ceremony for two new police officers.

Devin McDowell and Charles Johnston took the oath to become Fayetteville Police Officers. Both are from the area and are excited about giving back to the community.

Johnston said he has worked as a first responder but law enforcement has always been his overall goal.

“I’ve always had a love for law enforcement, and I love the town of Fayetteville. It’s a great town, and I want to be part of the team that helps keep it that way,” Johnston said.

McDowell served in the military and is eager to be back and serving his community.

“It goes really deep for me that I get to give something back to the town that has always been so nice to me, everywhere from little league football to basketball to baseball and then now, being able to give even more back that what I’ve been trying to in recent years, I’m just excited. I love the town to death,” McDowell said.

Both men still have to attend the police academy.