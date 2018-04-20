UPDATE: Fayetteville Police Chief In Stable Condition After A Vehicle Hit His Crusier

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local police officer was hospitalized this afternoon following a motor vehicle accident in Fayetteville.

At about 4:00 pm this afternoon, a Fayetteville Police officer advised the Fayette County 911 Center that he was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on U.S. Route 19. Responders found that the police car was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Route 19 at the Hinkle Road intersection. There were no injuries reported by the driver of the pickup truck or the three passengers.

The police officer involved in this accident was transported by ambulance to Plateau Medical Center for treatment. He is listed as stable at this time. The Crash Unit of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was on scene to assist in the investigation. Route 19 southbound was reduced to one lane of traffic for about 1 hour while crews worked the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments