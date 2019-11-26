Fayetteville passes complete streets policy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- The Town of Fayetteville has recently joined a number of other cities around the New River Gorge region to adopt a Complete Streets policy.

At special city council meeting the resolution passed; adding Fayetteville to the like of Mt Hope, Beckley, Oak Hill and Hinton committing to increasing safe streets in our communities. Complete Streets are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities. Creating Complete Streets means city agencies must change their approach to community roads.

By adopting a Complete Streets policy, communities direct their transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to enable safe access for all users, regardless of age, ability, or mode of transportation. This means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists—making your town a better place to live. A complete street may include sidewalks, bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), special bus lanes, comfortable and accessible public transportation stops, frequent and safe crossing opportunities, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, curb extensions, narrower travel lanes, roundabouts, and more.

Active SWV has been a champion of the mission to bring Complete Streets policies to all the cities and towns in the New River Gorge Region and are proud to have the support of the City of Hinton and other local municipalities to ensure safety for not only pedestrians and bicycle users but everyone that uses the streets in our communities.

This growing movement across our region will benefit our communities in a number of ways including increasing recreation opportunities, economic development, and overall health and well-being. Active SWV will continue its efforts to work with cities in the New River Gorge region to help plan and create projects and policies that will increase safety and connectivity for all residents.