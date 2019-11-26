Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Fayetteville passes complete streets policy
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayetteville passes complete streets policy

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 26, 2019, 15:51 pm

60
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- The Town of Fayetteville has recently joined a number of other cities around the New River Gorge region to adopt a Complete Streets policy.

At special city council meeting the resolution passed; adding Fayetteville to the like of Mt Hope, Beckley, Oak Hill and Hinton committing to increasing safe streets in our communities. Complete Streets are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities. Creating Complete Streets means city agencies must change their approach to community roads.

By adopting a Complete Streets policy, communities direct their transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to enable safe access for all users, regardless of age, ability, or mode of transportation. This means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists—making your town a better place to live. A complete street may include sidewalks, bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), special bus lanes, comfortable and accessible public transportation stops, frequent and safe crossing opportunities, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, curb extensions, narrower travel lanes, roundabouts, and more.

Active SWV has been a champion of the mission to bring Complete Streets policies to all the cities and towns in the New River Gorge Region and are proud to have the support of the City of Hinton and other local municipalities to ensure safety for not only pedestrians and bicycle users but everyone that uses the streets in our communities.
This growing movement across our region will benefit our communities in a number of ways including increasing recreation opportunities, economic development, and overall health and well-being. Active SWV will continue its efforts to work with cities in the New River Gorge region to help plan and create projects and policies that will increase safety and connectivity for all residents.

Previous PostCalacino's Pizzeria is hosting their 3rd annual Carol S. Weeks memorial Hospice benefit fundraiser
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X