Fayetteville participates in Wreaths Across America for the first time

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, cities and towns across the country participated in Wreaths Across America Day. This is when people gather to place wreaths at the gravesites of fallen military members. This year, Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville participated for the first time.

“It’s breathtaking to me,” Petty Officer, First Class Timothy Donnally said. “I’ve been in the Navy almost 17 years now, and everywhere I go, I’ve been around the world, it’s still amazing to me to see the support that we get for people that have come before us. For me and my fellow counterparts that were here today, all of us currently serving, it still moves us to see that.”

Cathy Bryant, the location coordinator for Huse Memorial Park, participated in Wreaths Across America in Arlington and was moved to start having the ceremony back home. Based on the large turnout and response, she expects this will happen for years to come.

“We have 681 veterans buried here, and it was my desire that each one of them have a wreath, so we started putting the word out, and we had some businesses, city groups, individuals start sponsoring wreaths and we surpassed our goal this year,” Bryant said. “We already have extra wreaths towards next year and the community has just overwhelmingly got involved and they’ve been exited for this to happen so we’re just thrilled that this is our first year of many years to come.”

And for people like Myra Cooley who lost her son after he returned home from Iraq, having the ceremony was especially moving during this time of year.

“It’s very emotional because at Christmas time , it’s a very special time for family and people are always out buying presents for their kids, so with this I get to put a wreath on my son’s grave, so I feel that I have done something for him, so that is my gift to him so it was very emotional for me to be able to do that,” Cooley said.