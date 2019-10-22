Fayetteville Mayor Addresses Fayette Co. Superintendent’s Comments About PK-8 Playground

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – On Monday, Fayette County Superintendent Terry George stated in an interview with us that the Town of Fayetteville “backed out” of installing the playground equipment at Fayetteville PK-8. At the time we ran the interview, we had not heard back from the town. On Tuesday, Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank reached out to respond to his claims.

According to Cruikshank, back in July, the town agreed to donate $10,000 to purchase the equipment and donate labor to assemble the equipment. However, when it was purchased they were under the impression that they would be supervised by the playground equipment supplier like they had been before with other playgrounds they set up.

It was not the case this time, and when the maintenance crews from the town began to put up some of the poles, they realized they would need supervision from an expert to make sure the equipment was safe.

“While it seems like it would be simple, you’re talking about the safety of our kids and we want it to be done correctly,” Cruikshank said. “And so we were just waiting to hear back from the board about having that supervision for our guys to complete the job, so we’re just on standby. We support Fayetteville PK-8, we support our citizens and our kids, but most of all we want them to be safe on that playground equipment.”

The mayor did send a letter over to the Board of Education on Tuesday regarding the matter. It can be seen on the town’s Facebook page by clicking here.