Fayetteville Man Faces Felony Charge After Being Caught With Gun

Terell BaileyBy May 17, 2019, 21:07 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville man is in Southern Regional Jail on a parole hold after being arrested.

Nicholas Wayne Treadway, 28, was arrested on one felony charge related to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said.

Treadway has prior felony convictions for burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card as well as a domestic battery conviction, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Treadway’s bond is set at $5,000.

