Fayetteville Man Arrested For Punching A Woman In The Face And Throwing Her Down Stairs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after punching a woman in the head and throwing her down stairs.

Freddie Ray Wingfield, 39, of Fayetteville, is accused of getting into an argument with a female, punching her in the back of the head, face, and threw her down the stairs. Wingfield left the residence where Deputies later found him sitting in his truck and said he had been drinking.

Wingfield is charged with domestic battery and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.