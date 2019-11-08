Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayetteville introduces town’s new superintendent

Anna SaundersBy Nov 08, 2019, 13:49 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville introduced their new town superintendent Thursday night at the town council meeting.

Matt Diederich is bringing 18 years of management experience after managing the local Kroger. He will now work alongside the council to make decisions and oversee the day-t0-day operations. He says he’s most looking forward to serving the people in his hometown. 

“I’m a Fayetteville boy,” Diederich said. “I’ve been here almost my entire life, 34 years now. The opportunity to work with the people just making a difference you know? Helping people out and really making a difference. That’s what I miss from my last job, and I get to continue that here in Fayetteville.”

His official swearing-in ceremony will be some time here in the next few weeks. 

