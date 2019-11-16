FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville introduces town’s new Superintendent Friday, November 15.

Matt Diederich was officially sworn in Friday morning as the new Town Superintendent of Fayetteville. His wife, children, and mother were right by his side during the swearing-in. People from the community and police officers from the department attend the ceremony to show their support.

“It’s an honor really, I’m excited to do this work. It’s really exciting to work with the town of Fayetteville and everyone in it,” said the Town Superintendent.

Matt Diederich is bringing 18 years of management experience after manging the local Kroger. He will work alongside the council to make decisions and oversee the day to day operations.