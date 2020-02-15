Fayetteville Hosts 2nd Annual Wonka Walk

(FAYETTEVILLE, WOAY)- Fayetteville hosted its 2nd annual Wonka Walk on Saturday. Participants and businesses helped bring a famous movie to life.

“Our Wonka Walk is a sweet treat walk through town and we have 23 businesses participating from shop to shop and they exchange tickets for a sweet treat. We’re highlighting all of the delicious treats you can find in town along with quirky characters. It’s been a lot of fun” says Tabitha Stover; Executive CVB Director

Businesses like the Epic Escape Game couldn’t help but participate in the annual Wonka Walk in hopes of getting the town active during its cold, winter months.

“Last year was the first year we did it and it was a huge success and so we decided to give it a second round this year and we’re seeing a pretty good turn out,” says Veronica Crosier, playing the role of Violet Beauregard.

That’s not the only thing that was active, ticket sales improved! This year they doubled the number of tickets sold with 2,000 tickets. Even though they were sold out, people were still coming in to see if they could find that golden ticket.

“It’s really a way to showcase the town and bring people here for a fun time. We want everyone to have fun and load up on the sweets.”, says Tabitha Stover

The lucky winner of the golden ticket walked away with a basket of goodies.