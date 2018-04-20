Fayetteville Host Free Appliance Recycling

FAYETTEVILLE., WV (WOAY) – With Earth Day approaching this weekend one community is asking their citizens to drop off heavy appliances in an effort to help recycle.

“Keep Fayetteville Green and Clean” will take place April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayette County Memorial parking lot.

The community wide clean up will be disposing large items like washers,dryers,dishwashers and lawn mowers free of charge.

Liquids such as oils, gasoline and household chemicals will not be accepted. For more information you’re asked to contact Superintendent Bill Lanham at (304)-574-0101

