Bright Lights Fill the Town of Fayetteville As They Celebrate Independence Day

Jonathan ChanceBy Jul 07, 2018, 23:34 pm

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WOAY) -Fayetteville hosted the Lion’s Club sixth annual fireworks show on July 7th, 2018 in the baseball fields. The show had to be rescheduled
due to inclement weather over Fayette County on the 4th of July.

The show began at 9:30 pm and lasted around 30 minutes. The crowds were gathered throughout the baseball fields and neighboring houses to watch
the show and they were not disappointed.

Here is a timelapse of the fireworks show. If you were unable to enjoy the fireworks show in person we hope this video will do the show justice.

Jonathan Chance

