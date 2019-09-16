Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayetteville Fire Department Dedicates New Ladder Truck

Anna Saunders Sep 16, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – On Sunday, there was a dedication ceremony for the new fire truck at the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Ladder 30, the fully-equipped truck, now gives the firefighters the ability to spray water from the ladder at 75 feet in the air. With money from the town and the county’s fire levies, this is the first time the department has had a truck with this capability. 

“It gives you a large flow on a fire,” firefighter Michael Milam said. “We had a structure fire at Beckwith just the other day and it makes it to where it knocks the fire down before the firefighters go in. It helps them fight the fire a little bit better.” 

The truck is now fully operational and ready for whatever call comes their way. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

