Fayetteville father arrested after police find knives and drugs in reach of small children

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Police find a father passed out with three small children inside a home in reach of knives and drugs.

Fayetteville Police responded to a home after a young child called 911 to tell them her parents were asleep and grandparents were gone. When police arrived, a five-year-old opened the door and they observed another small child on the couch. While police were yelling and searching for adults in the home, they found serval knives laying on the floor in plain view and reach of the children.

Police eventually found a man, James William Allport and another small child in a back bedroom. Allport was unresponsive and it took police shaking him to wake him up. Officers found more knives laying on the floor in the bedroom, a pair of scissors on the bed, along with a large amount of Marijuana in a clear tub. Over 5,000 dollars in cash was at the bottom of the bed with the small child playing with it.

Several individual bags of white crystal-like substance and a large bag of THC gummies were located inside the home, too.

The father told police he was just trying to make ends meet.

Allport is charged with three counts of child neglect and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Allport is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.