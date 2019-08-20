ConsumerLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Fayetteville Church Expands Outreach with Clothing Bank
By Kassie SimmonsAug 20, 2019, 17:44 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Five dedicated women at the Fayetteville United Methodist Church wanted to come up with a new way to help their community– and their project kicks off this week.
“We have women’s, men’s, we have everything sized up and out,” said Lita Eskew. “We’re going to have people come in and we’ll tell them they can have five items.”
Eskew has led the group through the past three months of planning to open what they call Erin’s Closet, a clothing store for community members in need. They have items for children and adults, and it’s all free.
The ladies involved say they only accept donations that are in good condition. Many items have never been worn and still have the price tag attached.
If you would like to make a donation, call one of the following: Lita Eskew at 304-574-0134, Mary Beth Goodwin at 304-574-6416, Janice Comer at 304-574-2039, Judy Learmonth at 304-574-1060 or Bea Arthur at 304-574-2510.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.