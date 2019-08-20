Fayetteville Church Expands Outreach with Clothing Bank

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Five dedicated women at the Fayetteville United Methodist Church wanted to come up with a new way to help their community– and their project kicks off this week.

“We have women’s, men’s, we have everything sized up and out,” said Lita Eskew. “We’re going to have people come in and we’ll tell them they can have five items.”

Eskew has led the group through the past three months of planning to open what they call Erin’s Closet, a clothing store for community members in need. They have items for children and adults, and it’s all free.

The ladies involved say they only accept donations that are in good condition. Many items have never been worn and still have the price tag attached.

If you would like to make a donation, call one of the following: Lita Eskew at 304-574-0134, Mary Beth Goodwin at 304-574-6416, Janice Comer at 304-574-2039, Judy Learmonth at 304-574-1060 or Bea Arthur at 304-574-2510.