Fayetteville Celebrates New Town Map With Treasure Hunt

FAYETTEVILLE– Fayetteville has a new map to help you find the way to fun and they are celebrating with a community treasure hunt!

Artist Brian Zickafoose has teamed up with the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau to create the Official Visitor’s Adventure Map!

The map showcases points of interest throughout town including lodging, restaurants, retail, and outfitting businesses.

In celebration of the new map release, the town will be hosting a treasure hunt! They will be giving away two prize packs featuring the Art of Brian Zickafoose as part of the Treasure Hunt. You can only pick up the first clue at the map release party.

The party will take place at The Station at 312 N. Court St., Fayetteville, WV on Thursday, June 28 at 6pm.