Fayetteville Celebrates July 4th With Day-Long Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – A parade, live music, vendors and of course, fireworks. Fayetteville celebrates July 4th, and they do it all day.

“Every year, I come here for Fourth of July, because I’m going to attend a Fourth of July luncheon and that is the highlight of my life,” Franklin D. Brown, an Oak Hill Native, said.

Brown is also a Korean War Veteran and he lives in Texas. However, he still makes the trip to his home county every year for Fayetteville’s July 4th Celebration.

“You know, it is a thing that you’ve been born here. And it is always, and I don’t care what anybody says, it will always be home. And there is something about that,” Brown said.

The hometown feeling is something the Fayetteville Lions Club strives for every year as they put the events in town.

“It gives them something to do and it brings the community together and it gives them that, you know, hometown feel,” parade organizer Wayne Yonkelowitz said.

The day started with a parade at 11 a.m. and saw a large turnout from the community.

