Fayetteville businesses receive bicycle-friendly designation

Advertisement



FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Two Fayetteville businesses have been selected to receive the Bicycle Friendly Business designation from the League of American Bicyclists. This distinction recognizes efforts taken by businesses to accommodate and encourage bicycle riding in their community. Marathon Bicycle Company and New River Bikes were both awarded the Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Business designation. The Fayetteville businesses will be added to a network that spans the entire United States and helps attract visitors to the recognized locations. West Virginia was already home to six other businesses that have received the award, but these are the first located in southern West Virginia.

The League also recognizes Bicycle Friendly Universities and Bicycle Friendly Communities. Currently, Morgantown is the only city recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League within West Virginia.

Active Southern West Virginia, a local non-profit focused on facilitating more opportunities for physical activity in the New River Gorge region, helped the two businesses prepare to apply for the recognition this past Winter. Active Southern West Virginia’s Bike/Walk Program specifically seeks to increase the connectivity of local trails and the accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists in local communities, so increasing attention to the area’s bicycle-friendly businesses is a win-win for all involved. Active SWV Bike/Walk has been mostly engaged in Mount Hope for the past year, developing the city’s biking and walking trails, safety, and programs.

If your business would like to apply to be recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Business you can learn more about the application process at www.bikeleague.org/bfa

Related

Comments

comments