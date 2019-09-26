Fayetteville Arts Coalition Sponsors Grant Writing Workshop

BREAKING NEWS
Anna SaundersBy Sep 26, 2019, 08:57 am

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – On Wednesday, at the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History hosted a grant writing workshop. 

The purpose of the workshop was to bring in various individuals and organizations to get pointers for writing grants.

“We do grant workshops kind of a 101 how-to to grant writing,” Jack O’Hearn, the community arts coordinator for the department, said. “I basically break it down, just break the writing down just go back to some basics, you know paraphrasing, eliminating repetition, cutting out the fluff and just getting to what grant reviewers are looking for in an application.” 

The department brings these quarterly workshops to a different region of the state. This time, they reached out to the Fayetteville Arts Coalition about co-sponsoring the event. 

“Instead of making this an arts specific grant writing workshop it was more broad-based so it attracted several people from all aspects of the community,” coalition president Janet Proctor said. “We had people from the humane society here. We had private organizations. We had some people who were doing public outreach with the youth in the area, so it was pleasantly well-attended and we are glad to see the diversity here.” 

The workshop concluded with a listening tour where the department could hear concerns about applying for grants. 

