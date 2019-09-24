Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette Station Road will be closed longer than anticipated

Sep 24, 2019, 14:20 pm

104
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that the existing road closure on Fayette Station Road (CR82), in Fayetteville will be extended, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The existing Fayette Station Road closure will be temporarily extended on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.  The extended closure will start at the river access parking area on the South side of the New River and end approximately 0.6 miles Northeast of the intersection of Burma Road. The extended closure is needed to complete necessary road widening, repairs and guardrail installation.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 3, 2019.  However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

