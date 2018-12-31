Fayette Station Polar Swim Canceled Due To Flooding

Update: Unfortunately Fayette Station is flooded and we are expecting rain all day today so we have to cancel the Polar Swim.

The thrill of the chill! It’s bold to be cold! Join us as we dive into the New Year with a Polar Bear Swim! The Fayette Station Polar Swim is an annual New Year’s Day tradition where locals gather to bring in the new year. All are welcome to join in at your own risk. Meet us at 12:45 pm at Fayette Station to fill out waivers to participate in the plunge at 1:00 pm. Participants must sign a liability waiver to participate.

