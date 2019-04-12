Fayette Station Closing Affects Tourists, Locals

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Visitors to the New River Gorge may have a change in their itinerary after construction on Fayette Station Road begins Monday.

Until July 28, the south side of Fayette Station Road will be closed to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians as the West Virginia Division of Highways works on improving the popular tourist spot.

“The highway department is going to be making some major improvements to widening some sections as well as repaving that road,” said park ranger Jodie French-Burr.

As a result, many favorite trail heads will be inaccessible. However, the trails themselves will remain open. The north side of Fayette Station Road will remain open.”

“Fayette Station Road on [the Lansing side] will have some two-way traffic,” said French-Burr. “Any visitors that do decide to go down to Fayette Station Road [have] to be ready for a very small [two-way] road with many turns.”

Popular rafting companies also use the south side of the road to pool rafts from the water. Due to construction, they will also have to make changes to their regular routines.

“We’re going to move all of our takeouts to [Tays Landing] so we will eliminate our traffic going into Fayette Station,” said Len Hanger with Adventures on the Gorge. “I think a couple other [rafting companies] are going to do the same.”

The change in plans will not affect price or availability of rafting trips through Adventures on the Gorge. Hanger said they don’t expect the construction to have much of an effect on the tourism season.

“I think we’re going to have a real good year and I think the businesses here that depend on tourism in the summer are going to have a good year.”