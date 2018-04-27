FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fayette Institute Of Technology Holds Spring Graduation
By Daniella HankeyApr 27, 2018, 04:29 am
1
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette Institute Of Technology held their annual graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Two hundred and twenty-four students walked across the stage with big smiles on their faces to receive their certificate.
At the graduation, eighteen programs from the institute were honored for their hard work over the past couple of years.
Newswatch spoke to Principal Barry Crist who said he could not be more happy for his students and is excited to see the next plans that they have.
A huge congratulations goes out to those who graduated!
