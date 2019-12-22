Fayette County’s Shop With a Cop program provides gifts for 120 children

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County law enforcement officials took to the aisles of Fayetteville Walmart Sunday evening for their annual Shop With a Cop event.

Through an application process, about 120 children were chosen by the Fraternal Order of Police to go shopping with officers from all over the county. According to Sgt. James Richard Pack, who is the vice president of the local FOP, each child gets to go around with an officer and with $100 to pick out their gifts.

“A lot of these are less fortunate children,” he said. “Sometimes they’re children of bad circumstances, and they see us in other lights, but then when they come and shop with us, we can kind of make their Christmas better. So like I said, it’s a great thing to do to shop with a cop.”

And the one rule: The children could only shop for themselves.