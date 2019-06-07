Fayette County Working on Water Fix for Page-Kincaid

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – After ages of dealing with dirty water, Page-Kincaid PSC customers finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve had dirty water for some time,” said PSC customer Benny Miller. “The PSC said they had to put a new filter system in the tank and now we hear they have no money to do it and they need $3.5 million to put the filters in.”

Miller put together a petition that urges the PSC to declare their system a failure. Doing so would allow American Water to take over service to the community almost immediately.

The county commission says they are already working on finding a solution for Page-Kincaid. Now, they are discussing options regarding the petition with prosecuting attorney Larry Harrah.